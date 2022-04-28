WATERLOO — The split within the Cayuga Nation was evident at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting — and that could be the case the next time those officials meet.
A faction called the Council of Chiefs and Clan Mothers oppose the Nation’s federally recognized leader, Clint Halftown, and his Cayuga Nation Council and are seeking county board recognition for communication purposes.
On Tuesday, Cayuga Nation Chief Samuel George, in headdress and bearing a two-row wampum belt of peace and friendship, spoke to the full board and its Indian affairs committee, as did Dylan Seneca, who also wore a headdress. George spoke in the Cayuga language at the start before translating.
“I have a message from the sachems and chiefs as a member of the Bear Clan of the Cayuga Nation,” George said, displaying the wampum belt and explaining the two rows represent Whites and Native Americans as separate entities that agree not to interfere in each others governments while maintaining “peace, love and friendship.”
George handed out his phone number and email address to county officials and urged them to express any concerns they have about the Nation through those channels.
George decried the February 2020 demolition of Cayuga Nation businesses in Seneca Falls under Halftown’s direction, his hiring of a “mercenary” police force, his setting up a tribal court, his contracting for a jail space in Pennsylvania, and his mistreatment of Cayuga members in asking that a “domestic terrorist” not be recognized by the county. He claimed Halftown’s rules by his own decrees and does not follow the consensus method of agreement the tribe used for hundreds of years.
Seneca echoed much of George’s words, claiming the Bureau of Indian Affairs is wrong in giving recognition to Halftown.
“He doesn’t talk to anyone,” Seneca said. “If someone disagrees, he sues them. Kids who live on our territory are scared of him and his police.”
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara, whose town hosts most of the Cayuga presence in the county, said he respects the right of the Cayugas to exist as a sovereign nation, saying the federal government contributes to the division.
However, Ferrara asked Seneca who owns the 2133 Lower Lake Road property. That’s where a Cayuga member is selling cannabis from a shed without a permit from the town. Ferrara noted the town has sent two letters of violation and gotten no response, and he pointed out the property has an unpaid water bill totaling $8,000.
“You need to follow the same rules,” Ferrara said. “We could have turned off the water, but I said not to.
“I’d like to work this out. You can’t have it both ways. It has to be the same for everyone.”
Ferrara said the town can offer a new state program that could help pay overdue water bills under certain circumstances.
Seneca said he will ask the property owner to cooperate.
“I urge you to respect the two row wampum and not interfere,” Seneca said. “We decide our leaders and Clint was not selected properly.”
As George and Seneca left, committee chairman Bob Shipley said he was handed a note from an attorney representing Halftown’s faction asking to address the board. It was decided there wasn’t enough time for that Tuesday, but they were invited to the May 10 board meeting and would be given five minutes to speak.
Attorney David Burch of the Barclay Damon law firm in Syracuse, which represents the Nation and its federally recognized governing Council, said he sent an email Monday asking for the opportunity to address the board.
“Although not listed on the board’s special meeting agenda, we have learned through media reports that you plan to meet tomorrow at 6 p.m. with a group claiming to be opposed to the federally-recognized governing Council,” the email said. “The Nation will be sending a representative to make a statement to the board during the public meeting. We trust you will accommodate the Nation’s speaker. Of course, if the media reports are incorrect and the meeting will not occur, please let us know.”