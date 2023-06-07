PHELPS — Numerous tips from the public led to the arrest of two people accused of abandoning a starving dog that died.
Mackenzie N. Clarke, 21, and Isaiah L. Dishaw, 19, both of Newark, were charged Tuesday by the Ontario County Humane Society and county sheriff’s office with felony counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment. Clarke also was charged with a misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an incident.
Bill Martin, director of the humane society and a sheriff’s deputy, said the charges are related to an emaciated dog that was found by deputies along Stryker Road in Phelps June 1. The dog was treated by an area veterinarian but later died.
Martin said Clarke and Dishaw, her boyfriend, claimed the dog — a 1-year-old pitbull mix named Ash — was ill on the night of May 31 and they tried to take him to the humane society in Hopewell, but it was not open.
“After this, Ms. Clarke was returning to her residence but did not want to bring Ash back with her and placed him on the side of Stryker Road,” said Martin, adding that Clarke later called 911 and claimed someone else left the dog there.
Martin said officers eventually learned Clarke and Dishaw were the dog’s owners.
“We cannot thank the public enough and information they provided that aided in this case, as well as previous cases we have had,” Martin said.