SODUS — Two local men were arrested Friday for allegedly using an assault rifle and an axe to injure another person and damage that person’s vehicle.
Nathan Rodriguez, 19, was charged by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with felony counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of second-degree menacing.
Joshua Hofer, 18, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Rodriguez fired three rounds from an AK-47 at an occupied vehicle, causing damage, and struck the alleged victim with the rifle. Hofer is accused of hitting the person and vehicle with an axe.
They were taken to the county jail for arraignment.