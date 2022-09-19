SENECA FALLS — Two men have been charged in connection with assaults at several locations in the days that followed the Cayuga Nation’s August demolition of two properties it called “safe havens used by criminals.”
The Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Marcus A. Redeye and Buck H. Redeye Friday on warrants issued out of the town court. The warrants were authorized after the Cayuga Nation Police Department, also Friday, executed its own search warrant at 2954 E. Bayard St., which town police said is Marcus Redeye’s address.
Nation police said they located an illegal shotgun and other weapons in the residence, which they also assert that marijuana is being sold illegally. Three hours after the Nation police executed their warrant, town police arrested the Redeyes, according to the time on a press release.
The town warrants stem from several investigations into criminal activity that took place in August on Route 89, Lower Lake Road, and East Bayard Street Extension. Town police said the Redeyes, “on their own and in concert with others, sprayed several victims with bear spray, threatened victims with blunt weapons as well as compound bows with knocked arrows, and caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage to an automobile.”
The incidents occurred after the Cayuga Nation carried out the demolition of three dilapidated structures on two separate properties it owns. They said at the time that Marcus Redeye was living in one of them illegally.
On Friday, Marcus Redeye was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree menacing, two counts of unlawful possession of a noxious material, and two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy. Buck Redeye, 22, of Cosad Road, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, five counts of third-degree assault, three counts of third-degree menacing, three counts of unlawful possession of a noxious material, and two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy.
Both were arraigned at the county Correctional Facility and released on their own recognizance, as is required by bail reform, town police said.
After he was released, Buck Redeye, town police said, immediately went to a residence on East Bayard Street Extension and threw a metal crowbar at a victim. Police were called and Buck Redeye was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was taken back to the county jail, where he was arraigned again and released again.
At the time of the property demolitions in early August, the Cayuga Nation released this statement about Marcus Redeye by federally recognized Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown:
“Marcus Redeye is not a Cayuga citizen nor is he a member of any Indian nation anywhere in the United States. Rather, he is a Canadian citizen who claims to be a member of a Canadian ‘first nation.’ He is an out-of-towner who has plagued the area with his criminal activities, including most recently illegally selling marijuana off a front lawn on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls and chasing a farmer off Cayuga Nation farmland while brandishing a weapon.”
In 2016, Marcus Redeye pleaded guilty in Seneca County Court to second-degree attempted reckless endangerment, a felony. He was living in Salamanca at the time; in September 2015, he was in Seneca County, where he shot a man in the back with a shotgun, he admitted. He was sentenced to a year in the county jail.