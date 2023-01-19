GENEVA — Two men, one who remains in a hospital, face attempted murder charges following a shooting/stabbing incident earlier this month on North Genesee Street.
In a news release Wednesday, Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton announced the arrests of Erwin L. Wineglass, 53, and Jerry Lovett Jr., 32, both of Geneva. They have been charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted murder. Wineglass also has been charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Colton said Wineglass and Lovett are convicted felons.
The attempted murder charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident. Police responded to an apartment house at approximately 1:40 a.m. to check on a report of shots fired. They found a 54-year-old male from Geneva — he was not identified — with multiple gunshot wounds and Lovett with multiple stab wounds.
Colton said Lovett shot the man in the chest and face six times during an argument. He declined to say what caused the argument.
“We are still investigating aspects of this case ... that will probably come out in court,” he said.
Colton said after Lovett shot the other man and was no longer a threat, Wineglass stabbed Lovett in the chest, legs, and hands multiple times.
Colton said Lovett, Wineglass and the other man did not live in the apartment house, but declined to say what they were doing there.
The shooting victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated and later released. Lovett remains at Strong, where he is in the custody of the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Ontario County sheriff’s office personnel also responded to the scene.
Colton said police spoke to multiple witnesses at the scene, leading to the arrests. Lovett was charged last Friday and Wineglass on Tuesday.
“Through a combination of witnesses, our investigation and the defendants essentially admitting what they did ... we were able to arrest them,” Colton said. “They cooperated with us, but I can’t get into what they said.”
Colton said Wineglass was in possession of a large amount of crack cocaine packaged for sale when he was arrested. That led to the drug charge.
Wineglass was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment. Lovett, who is expected to survive, will be arraigned when he is discharged from Strong.
Colton said the investigation remains open. He noted the shooting is the ninth in the city in the last year.
“Like everything we do, our investigations never really close until we get a conviction,” he said. “If people want to call us with information, we will take it. We will take information on any case, whether it’s two years down the road or 20 years.”