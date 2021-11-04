GENEVA — City police have arrested two local women accused of assaulting another female over the weekend.
Mercy Sherman, 21, and Kenderly Soto, 20, were charged with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the charges stem from alleged incidents Saturday and Sunday.
At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a Hobart and William Smith Colleges residence on South Main Street. Witnesses told police Sherman and Soto entered the residence unlawfully, looking to fight with another person who was not there.
Sherman and Soto were not at the scene when police arrived.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another HWS residence on St. Clair Street. Police said Sherman and Soto entered that residence unlawfully and assaulted the person they were looking for the previous day.
Sherman was taken into custody without incident. Soto was not there, but turned herself into police Tuesday.
Valenti said the case likely will be heard by an Ontario County grand jury, and other charges are possible.
Sherman and Soto were taken to the county jail for arraignment.