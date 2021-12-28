PENN YAN — Madeline Reim and John Squires have been awarded annual $2,500 scholarships by the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance.
FLTA reached out to higher education institutions with hospitality/tourism programs to solicit nominations for the annual scholarships. They are funded by Paul Curcillo of CV Cellars of Penn Yan on Seneca Lake.
Reim is a student at SUNY Delhi, studying culinary arts management. Squires is a second-year student at Rochester Institute of Technology, and is working toward a degree in hospitality and tourism management.
Founded in 1919, FLTA is an association with more than 600 tourism-related businesses and is a leader for regional tourism growth and sustainability in the Finger Lakes.