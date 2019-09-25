RICHMOND — As of Tuesday evening, Ontario County fire investigators and police were still trying to determine the cause of a house explosion and fire that left two people dead.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said his office would likely not be releasing the names of the deceased until Wednesday.
“We are still working on the cause and waiting to hear from the medical examiner’s office,” Henderson said in an email to the Times.
According to media reports, fire crews recovered two bodies after an explosion and fire leveled a home on Quayle Road, off Route 20A. Neighbors and people who lived miles away reported hearing the blast about 4:30 a.m.
The bodies of two older people that lived in the house were found at about 8 a.m. Henderson said police have no reason to believe anyone else was inside at the time of the explosion and fire.