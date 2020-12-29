WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is back to its full allotment of nine members.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 22 to name Tom Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette, and Bruce Murray, owner of Boundary Breaks Vineyard in Lodi, to fill two vacancies on the IDA Board of Directors.
Bruce Murray will fill the seat vacated recently when Erica Paolicelli resigned. Tom Murray will fill the seat that opened when Tom Macinski resigned early this year.
“We look forward to working with these two distinguished entrepreneurs and community business leaders in the new year,” IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said.
The Murrays join Steve Brusso of Evans Chemetics in Waterloo, Tom Kime of Lyons National Bank, Menzo Case of Generations Bank, Steve Wadhams of Wadhams Enterprises, Valerie Bassett of Covert, Jeff Shipley of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, and town of Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout on the nine-member panel.
Board members serve without pay.