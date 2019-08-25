TYRE — A 5-year-old Auburn boy and an 81-year-old family friend drowned Friday night while fishing in the Seneca River near May’s Point in Seneca County.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said that Essie Hall, 81, of Route 90, Cayuga, and Christoph Jones, 5, of 48 N. Fulton St., Auburn, were pronounced dead By Seneca County Coroner Wade Morabito shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Luce said Hall was a close family friend who enjoyed taking the 5-year-old fishing and spending time with him.
The sheriff said that around 9 p.m. Friday deputies responded to a missing person complaint from a family member after the two failed to return from a fishing trip to the May’s Point area in Tyre.
Deputies went to a popular fishing area off South May’s Point Road in Tyre and found Hall’s vehicle, personal property and fishing equipment. A search of the area discovered personal items in the water. Luce said the sheriff’s K-9 unit and a New York State Police helicopter were involved in the search.
Luce said he called off the search around 11 p.m. and resumed it early Saturday morning, using the Sheriff’s Department dive team. The two bodies were found in the water around 9 a.m.
“Investigators believe they slipped off the bank into the water,” Luce said in a press release. “No foul play is suspected, but the case remains under investigation.”
Deputies were assisted by State Police, the Auburn Police Department and state Canal Corporation officials.
