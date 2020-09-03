JUNIUS — State police said two children died Thursday morning in a four-vehicle accident on the Thruway in Seneca County.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Troop E, said the crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Junius Ponds rest area.
While the investigation was still in the early stages as of Thursday afternoon, police believe traffic was slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck did not slow down and hit a minivan from behind. The impact caused the minivan to hit a small passenger vehicle, which subsequently hit a tractor-trailer.
The children, ages 9 and 11, were in the back of the minivan and killed in the crash. Their names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Police said the children were wearing seat belts.
The driver and a front-seat passenger in the minivan were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene. The driver of the other passenger vehicle was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.
Police said the names of all parties would be released after notifications to their families were made.
The westbound lanes of the Thruway were closed through Thursday afternoon, and traffic was diverted through the rest area.
The investigation is continuing and charges pending, police said.