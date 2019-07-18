CANANDAIGUA — Two Ontario County teens have been chosen for a new apprentice program, and they will work closely with a man who has been involved with the county fair for nearly 75 years.
Coby Reals of Clifton Springs and Avah Gladle of Stanley are part of the newly established George A. Payne Fund & Apprenticeship program. It honors the work of Clifton Springs-area resident George Payne, 89, who has been involved with the fair since 1945 — he was 16 at the time — and still contributes today.
Reals will be this year’s Payne apprentice and Gladle will be Payne assistant. They will work with Payne at next week’s fair, which begins Tuesday and wraps up July 27.
Reals will be a senior at Midlakes High School in September. He is active in his school and community, and enjoys planning events and volunteering, including at the annual Sauerkraut Festival.
Reals hopes his role as apprentice will help him grow his management skills and learn how to run larger festivals.
Gladle will be a junior at Marcus Whitman High School in September, where she is known as a hard worker with a “can-do” attitude.
She had just a few entries the first time she attended the fair, but over the years has challenged herself to learn and grow. She now cares for rabbits, turkeys, sheep, and recently earned enough money to purchase her first cow.
She is active in FFA and 4-H, and has attended training at several area colleges and participated in last year’s state fair. Gladle hopes her role as Payne assistant will help her learn to run a fair from start to finish.
