MANCHESTER — Two people are dead after a fiery crash Tuesday morning on Route 96.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. near the Manchester-Farmington town line when a car going west crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a dump truck going east. The sedan was lodged underneath the truck and caught fire.
Henderson said deputies and other officers who arrived at the scene tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but their efforts were futile. Firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville and Farmington put out the blaze using water and foam.
Two people in the car were pronounced dead by a county coroner. Henderson said the bodies were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.
The driver of the dump truck, who was not named, was taken by Shortsville Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was checked over and released.
A portion of the highway was closed for several hours due to the severity of the accident and to give the sheriff's office crime scene unit time to reconstruct the accident. State police and the Shortsville-Manchester Police Department assisted at the scene.
Henderson said the investigation continues.
"The office of sheriff extends our condolences to the family of the victims," he said.