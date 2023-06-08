WATERLOO — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said this morning that two people died in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday on Burgess Road.
As of 9 a.m., Luce — in an email to the Finger Lakes Times — said police were still on the scene and attempting to notify family members. The sheriff's office and Waterloo Police Department are handling the investigation.
Sheriff's office Lt. Tim Thompson, who is leading the investigation, said the accident happened at approximately 12:55 a.m. Luce said it was called into Seneca County 911 about an hour later.
"At this time, we are unable to release the identities pending notification to the families," said Thompson, noting the sheriff's office would be issuing a press release later in the day. "We are working closely with the Waterloo Police Department."