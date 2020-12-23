ARCADIA — As of Tuesday evening, police and fire agencies had not identified the two people killed in a house fire earlier in the day in this Wayne County town.
Lt. Steve Sklenar, chief deputy and public information officer for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, directed questions to Fairville Fire Department Chief RJ Gorjone, who did not return a call from the Times.
According to media reports, the fire was reported just after 2 a.m. on Lembke Road near Zurich Road. There were reports of people inside, but they were not confirmed by police or fire personnel.
Neighbors told Rochester TV stations that a couple in their 80s lived in the home, and family members later confirmed they died in the blaze.
The cause is under investigation.