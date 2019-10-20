TYRE — State police said two people died and three others were injured in a crash on the New York State Thruway early Sunday morning.
State Police said that at approximately 12:21 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the town of Tyre, Seneca County.
Two died at the scene, said state troopers, while two others were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Both were listed in stable condition, police said. Another crash victim was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and is listed in critical condition, police said.
No crash victim names have been released, pending notification of kin, police said.
Troopers said they were assisted by the New York State Thruway Authority, the Magee, Junius, Clyde and Canoga fire departments; North Seneca, South Seneca, Finger Lakes, Clyde and Lyons ambulances; Seneca County Fire Coordinators Office; and the Life-Net and Mercy Flight medical helicopters.
Troopers said a portion of the Thruway was shut down for a period of time during the crash investigation.