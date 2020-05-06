MANCHESTER — As of Tuesday evening, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson had not named the two people killed in a crash on Route 96.
Henderson said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. near the Manchester-Farmington town line when a car going west crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a dump truck going east. The car was lodged underneath the truck and caught fire.
Henderson said deputies and other officers who arrived at the scene tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but their efforts were futile. Firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville and Farmington put out the blaze using water and foam.
Two people in the car were pronounced dead by a county coroner. Henderson said the bodies were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, and their names would be released after notification of family members.
The driver of the dump truck 23-year-old Devon Ali of Lyons was able to get himself out of the truck, which also caught fire. He was taken by Shortsville Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
A portion of Route 96 was closed for several hours due to the severity of the accident and to give the sheriff’s office crime scene unit time to reconstruct the accident. State police and Shortsville-Manchester police assisted at the scene.
Henderson said the investigation continues.
“The office of sheriff extends our condolences to the family of the victims,” he said.