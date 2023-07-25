SOUTH BRISTOL — Two Bristol residents were killed Saturday morning after their motorcycle hit a deer on County Road 33.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Edward A. Egan, 58, was driving his motorcycle at approximately 10:15 a.m. when he hit the deer. He and his wife, Barbara L. Egan, 54, were ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bristol and Richmond fire departments, and Richmond Ambulance, also responded. The road was closed for several hours while emergency responders worked the scene.