SODUS — A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday night left two people dead.
In a brief press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, police said Theodore Cole and Kim Chavous were on a motorcycle on Buerman Road in Sodus when it hit an oncoming vehicle and they were ejected. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m.
Chavous was pronounced dead at the scene. Cole was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police did not say where Cole and Chavous are from.
The driver of the other vehicle was not named. The collision remains under investigation.