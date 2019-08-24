TYRE - A 5-year-old boy and an 81-year-old are dead after Seneca County deputies say they slipped off a bank and into the water while fishing Friday.
The sheriff's office reported that the bodies of 5-year-old Christoph Jones of Auburn and 81-year-old Essie Hall of Cayuga were found just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the water off of South Mays Point Road, which crosses the Clyde River. They had been reported missing about 9 p.m. Friday, according to deputies who also said Hall was a close friend of the Jones family.
The investigation is continuing.
