SENECA FALLS — Town police are still investigating last weekend’s domestic incident that left a woman and man with stab wounds that were considered life-threatening at the time, although both are expected to survive.
“Both are still recovering and expected to make it,” Seneca Falls Police Lt. Tim Snyder said by email Thursday. “We are still withholding names while the investigation continues.”
The incident started about 11 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Garden Street. Before police arrived, the man put the woman in a vehicle and left the scene.
Police found the car a short time later on Chapin Street, with the woman in the back of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Police found the male in a nearby residence with self-inflicted stab wounds to his chest and neck.
Both were flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they underwent surgery.
The incident prompted a large police response in the area. State police and Seneca County deputies also responded.
