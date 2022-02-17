GENEVA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment complex in the town.
Lt. Dave Cirencione said as of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was treating the matter as unattended deaths.
Deputies and local ambulance crews responded to Serenity Manor Apartments on Hamilton Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday and were there for several hours. The apartment complex is behind the Americas Best Value Inn motel.
Cirencione declined to be more specific, but did say the deaths were in the same apartment and foul play is not suspected.
The deceased were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester for autopsies.
“There is no threat to the community,” he said.