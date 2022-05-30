PALMYRA — Two people face a charge of first-degree murder in South Carolina after being tracked down in Wayne County Friday — and a third suspect remains at large.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office was alerted that a silver Chrysler sedan wanted in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County, S.C., May 13 was spotted here. While investigating, the sheriff’s office learned the same vehicle had been involved in an accident in Geneva a few days prior.
The vehicle was spotted in the town of Palmyra, and it was stopped by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.
The occupants were detained and turned over to the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
An adult male is charged with first-degree murder for a drive-by shooting in South Carolina that killed a 6-year-old male inside a house. A warrant issued out of South Carolina for the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle also charges that person with first-degree murder; the teen is being held in a secure juvenile facility on charges that occurred in Ontario County.
The whereabouts of the third suspect are unknown at this time.
Canandaigua police assisted the Ontario County sheriff’s office.