GENEVA — On June 24, two Geneva City School District elementary teachers were awarded grants totaling $1,515 from the Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of the retired teacher who passed away in 2017.
The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals incorporating “many varied and unusual ways” to reach every student while providing them with exciting and challenging classroom experiences. The parameters mirror Addona’s own teaching philosophy that every child should be able to learn and participate at their level. The Addona family created and coordinates the grant fund, which was made possible through generous donations from private donors, community businesses and from the Becky Addona TLC 5K Run/Walk.
While the annual Becky Addona TLC 5K Run/Walk was canceled again because of COVID-19, they hope to be able run this race in June 2022 and fund grants for many years to come. Since 2018, more than $13,500 has been awarded in grant funding at the elementary school level. While the grant was open only to Geneva City School District elementary school teachers initially, staff from HeadStart/UPK, elementary, middle and high school are now eligible to apply.
This year’s grant recipients were speech language pathologist Kristin Moody and kindergarten teacher Kathryn Roberts.
Moody was awarded $515 for “Speech Therapy Resources.” This grant will allow for the purchase of speech therapy resources to help reinforce articulation, language development, listening and memory skills.
Roberts was awarded $1,000 for “Learning Through Play.” Her goal is to increase playtime for all students in her class and to improve social language, age-appropriate behaviors and academic progress through play.
To learn more about the Becky Addona TLC 5K Run/Walk or the grant process, please visit the website at batlcrun.com.