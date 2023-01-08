GENEVA — Two people wounded during an incident that occurred early Saturday morning are expected to survive, police say.
The Geneva Police Department responded to a North Genesee Street residence just after 1:30 a.m. to check on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Police said both are Geneva residents, but did not release their names.
Both men were taken to a local medical facility.
GPD’s Detective Bureau determined that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community at large. Police did not provide information about motive or possible suspect(s).
The investigation, which includes help from the Ontario County sheriff’s office, is ongoing.
Anyone with information pertinent to the incident is urged to call GPD at 315-789-1111 or Det. Jordan Dobies at 315-828-6780. Callers can provide information anonymously.