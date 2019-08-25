DRESDEN — Two days after announcing that no Harmful Algal Blooms had been found in Seneca Lake, the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association said two HABs were confirmed on the west side of the lake from Dresden to the Kashong Creek area.
On Aug. 21, three samples were collected from the lake from Dresden to Kashong Creek. Two samples were confirmed by the Finger Lakes Institute lab to be HABs, while a third sample was close to being a bloom.
“This means we are in the HABs season and here is the potential for HABs to occur anywhere on the lake if the conditions are right,’’ said Frank D’Orio, HABs director for the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
SLPWA has some 120 trained volunteers monitoring some 60 miles of Seneca Lake shoreline for HABs each week.
“The right conditions for HABs are warm temperatures, flat lake surface and plenty of sunlight,’’ D’Orio said.
Cayuga, Canandaigua and Keuka Lakes have earlier reported HAB confirmations. D’Orio said recent national news articles have emphasized the importance of being careful with pets and family members, especially small children to avoid contact with HABs or blue-green algae.
He said for the latest HABs information, people can visit the website senecalake.org. D’Orio also said lake residents should consider checking with neighbors to determine who their local shoreline survey volunteer is and make contact with that person.
