GENEVA — The Town Board will hold two public hearings before its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The first is on a proposed local law for a planned unit development along Route 14, behind Big aLICe Brewing. Town resident Jacob Fox is proposing a mixed-use development for approximately 60 acres of land that could include several single-family homes and guest cabins for agri-tourism demonstrations and events.
Fox said if the project is approved, most of the land will be used for regenerative agriculture — a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems. Fox plans to live on the land, which was the site of numerous apples trees owned by Red Jacket Orchards.
“Our hope is to bring farmers, researchers and people from other parts of the country to see what we are doing out here,” said Fox, who has regenerative agriculture trials going in other areas of the region. “We want to create a hub for regenerative agriculture in the Finger Lakes.”
The second hearing will be on a proposed local law and zoning change to define agricultural commerce. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said if approved, the law would modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music.
“Just about every winery and brewery has these little events, such as music, and it turns out it’s not really explicit in our definition of ag commerce,” Venuti said. “These places are limited by occupancy and the Liquor Authority, and the town already has a noise ordinance from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. We’re in wine country and tourism is our business, including ag tourism.”
Venuti said the events would only be allowed in ag zones and the scenic overlay district along Route 14.
In a letter to the editor in today’s Times, town residents Michael and Mary Bogin opposed the proposed law, citing the possibility of large events, amplified music and festivals.
“This should not be a big change for these places, which are generally small,” Venuti said. “We had a committee look at this issue and spent a lot of time on it. They recommended it, so we are going ahead with the hearing and it has to be voted on. We want to hear from people about this. We know there is opposition out there, but we will see what happens.”
The hearings will start at 6 p.m. at the town hall on County Road 6.