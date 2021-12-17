JERUSALEM — After obtaining a court order, Yates County sheriff’s investigators had blood drawn from a Naples man accused of causing a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.
In what Sheriff Ron Spike called a “violent collision,” the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Italy Friend Road when Jeremiah P. Mendez Sr., 33, of Naples, allegedly failed to stay in his lane. His vehicle hit an oncoming vehicle driven by Barbara C. Burk, 64, of Branchport. Burk’s 2-year-old grandson, Dominic Maximum of Branchport, was in the back of her vehicle and, police said, was restrained properly in a car seat.
The child was not hurt. Burk was flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester; Spike said Thursday Burk seems to be recovering from her injuries well.
Mendez was pinned in his vehicle and extricated by responders. He was flown by Mercy Flight Central to Strong; Spike said Mendez was in the hospital’s intensive care unit Thursday and listed in guarded condition.
Mendez has been charged with failure to maintain lane, a traffic infraction. Spike said other charges are pending.
“As a part of and to augment our investigation, we did make an application and received a court order for a blood draw from him (Mendez) for chemical analysis to determine if any illegal substances may have impaired his motor vehicle operation,” Spike said. “We await those results as our investigation continues.”
Several sheriff’s deputies and investigators, Penn Yan Ambulance, Middlesex Ambulance, Medic 55, the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department, and personnel from the county emergency management office responded to the scene.