WATERLOO - State Police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning on Route 96 near Edwards Road, seriously injuring two.

State Police say the accident happened about 11 a.m. and believe a northbound motorist may have moved into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head on.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Geneva General Hospital.

The Times will have more information as it becomes available.

Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.