WATERLOO - State Police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning on Route 96 near Edwards Road, seriously injuring two.
State Police say the accident happened about 11 a.m. and believe a northbound motorist may have moved into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head on.
Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Geneva General Hospital.
