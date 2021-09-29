WATERLOO — One of the three people interested in filling a vacancy on the Board of Education has withdrawn her name.
Melissa Marquart is no longer under consideration. That leaves Joe Sposato and Charles Bronson as the remaining candidates. Both were interviewed by the board Tuesday night.
The board is expected to make an appointment at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Sposato is a retired teacher, coach and athletic director in the school district.
Bronson served on the board for six years. He did not seek reelection in May.
The vacancy was cause by the resignation of Melissa Nicolini. Her term expires June 30, 2022.