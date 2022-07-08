CANANDAIGUA — Emily Nicholson of Canandaigua and Rohan Vyas of Victor are the newest members of Ontario County Youth Court.
After completing 20 hours of training, Nicholson and Vyas were sworn in by county Judge Brian Dennis during a recent induction ceremony.
Graduating seniors also were recognized, and awards were given for leadership, service and volunteerism in the program.
Ontario County Youth Court is a volunteer, peer-led diversion program for youth who have committed certain violations. The goal is to intervene and teach new behaviors through a peer-led judicial process while incorporating elements of restorative justice.
Youth Court is one of the longest-standing programs under the Partnership for Ontario County, an independent, non-profit organization in Canandaigua that seeks to create, support and administer alliances to cultivate positive social change.
Youth Court members receive training on the rules and roles in the courtroom, restorative justice practices, public speaking, and implicit bias. The training is offered twice a year (spring and fall), and officials said each training has grown in numbers of participating youth.
This year, Youth Court was awarded a grant from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services to address the need for positive peer-to-peer experiences. To meet this need, the court is organizing its first summer camp experience — a weeklong day camp for youths in grades 8-12 that includes activities related to the legal system, as well as fun summer activities.
Separately, the Partnership is hosting a four-hour safe driving program using the “Alive at 25” curriculum for new and soon-to-be drivers ages 15-24.
Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director, said JUST (Juveniles Understanding Safe Traffic) Drive is a free program offered in various locations throughout the county, and is an excellent complement to the standard driver education courses. The course offers additional instruction on the rules of the road, safe driving techniques, and the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.
“Investing in youth, families and our community are key elements of the Partnership for Ontario County’s mission,” she said. “Ontario County Youth Court’s new summer camp and our JUST Drive program are giving youth an opportunity for leadership, development and growth.”