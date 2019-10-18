ROCHESTER — The controversial Trinity Episcopal Church on South Main Street in Geneva and the former Wesleyan Church at 140 Fall Street in Seneca Falls are on the 2019 Landmark Society of Western New York’s list of “Five to Revive.”
The list was announced Wednesday by the Landmark Society, the seventh consecutive year the Society has selected properties it feels are worthy of preservation, restoration and revitalization.
Last year, the Society’s list included the former National Yeast Co. or Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. in Seneca Falls, an 1870-era manufacturing structure that was in danger of being demolished to make way for a new gas station and convenience store.
The “Five to Revive” list this year includes:
• Highland Reservoir and Cobbs Hill reservoirs in Rochester.
• 6 Madison St. in the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood, Rochester.
• King’s Daughters and Sons seminary building in Dansville.
• The Hamlet of Childs in Gaines, Orleans County.
• Adaptive Reuse of Historic Houses of Worship — including the Geneva and Seneca Falls church buildings, the Historic Parsells Church in Rochester and Logan Community Center in Hector, Schuyler County.
“Our organization feels that it’s not the solution, but is part of the solution in trying to bring back and revitalize the building and structures, particularly the historic structures, that provide an anchor to these neighborhoods,” Society Executive Director Wayne Goodman said.
Goodman said the organization is highlighting historical houses of worship this year, especially adaptive reuse of those places.
“We see an alarming trend that continues across western New York and specifically the city of Rochester and that is dwindling congregations and lower funding capacity,” Goodman said.
He said that from 1991 to today, almost 20 percent more Americans claim no formal religious identity. The Landmark Society suggests that to preserve historical houses of worship, the congregations and religious entities work creatively with other partners to revive the buildings to revive the surrounding area.
“Anytime that these large congregational buildings can be revitalized, it is going to have a positive impact on the surrounding neighborhood and district,” Goodman said.
The Rev. Allison Stokes, formerly of Seneca Falls and now from Rochester, headed the Women’s Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes that was located in the former Wesleyan and Congregational Church at 140 Fall St. in Seneca Falls.
Stokes founded the Women’s Interfaith Institute in 1992 in Massachusetts. She moved to the Finger Lakes when she became Protestant chaplain at Ithaca College. She organized the Institute in 2002 and the organization bought the former Wesleyan and Congregational church, built in 1871, in 2002. It was damaged by a fire on March 5, 2009.
She could not be reached for comment.
The Trinity Church plans have been challenged in court by neighbors and it remains unresolved.
The Rev. Cameron Miller, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, said the church is “gratified that a preservation organization with such massive credibility and history of success has independently reviewed our adaptive reuse plan and found it worthy of support. Out of the hundreds of deserving historic preservation and adaptive reuse projects in Western New York they could have chosen to highlight, Trinity is one of only five selected.
“I hope our supporters and detractors alike will take note and get behind this project,” he added.
The church has been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle over its plan to have developer Mark McGroarty of Toronto convert the church into hotel rooms, a 66-seat restaurant and an events space in the sanctuary. The parish has, for the most part, emptied the church. The heat was turned off last year in an effort to save money, although services are still being held at least once a month somewhere on the campus in the main sanctuary or the rectory, Miller said.
Services would return to the sanctuary if the proposed project is completed. Church offices were moved to Trinity Place on Castle Street downtown.
McGroarty said preservation creates jobs, increases tax revenues and builds sustainable communities. He said he’s pleased that Trinity was selected as a priority property by the Society this year.
“It is recognition and validation that, after Society members visited the church property and neighborhood, the Society views our project and its intended uses as an inn, restaurant and event space, to be an excellent adaptive reuse of an important heritage building in Geneva and western New York,” McGroarty said.
He said the Society “applauds” the reuse efforts that will save an important landmark building and “our project will not materially alter the character of the South Main Street Heritage District.’’
“One of the goals of the Society is to reach out to opponents to help facilitate a positive outcome. We look forward to this potential opportunity,” he said.