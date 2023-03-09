BRISTOL — Two local water quality protection projects are among 86 statewide projects to receive state grants.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that $110 million in grants will be awarded for the 86 projects, including $610,000 to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District for a road ditch stabilization project in the towns of Bristol and Canadice.
The project is designed to slow storm water flow, reduce roadside erosion and reduce the amount of nutrients and other contaminants that could enter the Rochester drinking water supply and Mill Creek in the Genesee River watershed.
The town of Seneca Falls was awarded $30,000 to help fund a stream culvert repair or replacement engineering report. The report would address a failing stream culvert under West Bayard Street between Ovid and Bridge streets. If the underground culvert is repaired or replaced, it would reduce erosion in the Cayuga Lake watershed.
The town and state have been at odds over who is responsible for repairs or replacement of the culvert, which is clogged with debris and partially collapsed, hindering the flow of water from Sampson Creek into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.