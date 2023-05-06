WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency approved financial incentives for two solar energy projects in Lodi at its meeting Thursday.
The resolutions authorized the IDA to offer payments in lieu of taxes and tax exemptions related to sales tax on building materials and equipment, and mortgage recording, to Lodi PV LLC and Lodi II PV LLC. Those projects are proposed for Halsey Lane.
The IDA will schedule public hearings on both packages and prepare a cost-benefit analysis for both. A vote on final approval could happen in June or July.
In other action Thursday:
• UPDATE — IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis delivered her first-quarter report to the board.
Davis reported the agency has 31 prospective business expansions or new projects in the pipeline, five of which have a strong possibility of moving forward this year. One, the Kanagy Solar project in Romulus, has been approved.
“In addition, our business retention and expansion program has had its strongest start yet with 22 visits completed, bringing us a third of the way to our year-end goal of 65 visits,” Davis wrote.
• WILLARD — Davis also reported on the IDA’s involvement with the redevelopment of the vacant former Willard Psychiatric Center campus in Romulus. The IDA has a contract with MRB Group of Rochester to conduct a highest and best use study of the property, which became vacant in March 2022. Davis said the IDA has submitted a request to the county Board of Supervisors for $20,000 to support the study.
The American Rescue Plan Act committee and the board’s Ways & Means Committee have approved the request. It will go before the full county board for a final vote May 9.
“In the meantime, MRB has begun a project kickoff and is working on the market analysis part of the study,” Davis said. “Staff is working with Empire State Development to arrange and initial site tour for MRB’s engineering and architectural team.”
The Willard Task Force continues to meet monthly and has sought the expertise of state officials, real estate and property developers, historic preservation experts, housing developers, and other non-profit leaders. As a next step, Davis said the task force is looking to evaluate public relations opportunities for the site and bring in experts in non-profit fundraising to help get a better sense of potential future funding sources to support redevelopment efforts.
• VACANCY — Davis said she has initiated talks with the county Board of Supervisors about filling a vacancy on the IDA board.