WATERLOO — Two solar energy projects on Route 414 in Lodi were approved for financial incentives at the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s July 6 meeting.
Lodi PV Project and Lodi II PV Project were given final approval for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and exemptions from sales tax and mortgage recording tax.
A concern was raised about the two projects being located along Route 414, on land the state designated a scenic byway 11 years ago.
Lodi resident Jim Morby spoke at a public hearing on the incentive package. He said the state Agricultural Preservation Law describes agricultural land as an “irreplaceable” state asset. The solar projects would be on agricultural land.
He also said the state’s “Right To Farm” law promises to support a strong agricultural economy, and the state Constitution promises to protect its scenic beauty while developing agricultural land.
Morby noted the state Legislature designated an 18-mile stretch of Route 414, from Watkins Glen to Lodi, an official “scenic byway” to protect the land and attract tourism and farming. He said that stretch includes the town and village of Lodi and the solar farm’s 75-acre parcel.
At the July 6 meeting, the IDA board reviewed and completed parts 2 and 3 of the Environmental Assessment Form and, through the State Environmental Quality Review process, determined the projects would have no significant adverse impact on the environment.
Executive Director Sarah Davis said the financial incentives are contingent upon the developer implementing and maintaining the landscaping plan for the duration of the projects and entering into a decommissioning plan with the landowner.
“The Seneca County IDA board and staff underwent a thorough and diligent review of both Lodi solar projects, including a widely attended public hearings and a well-documented SEQR process,” Davis said. “Tourism is a major economic driver in Seneca County, dependent, in part, on its natural scenic beauty. That is why the IDA board’s approval of the projects was made contingent upon the developer’s implementation and maintenance of a landscaping plan to provide natural buffering and protect the integrity of the Scenic Byway, and mitigate adverse visual impacts on the community. I am confident that those who take the time to review the IDA’s SEQR findings will come to the same determination as the board.”