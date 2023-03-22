WATERLOO — Two solar projects in Lodi will be considered for financial incentives when the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency meets at 12 noon Thursday.
The IDA board will consider a motion to accept the March 8 application of Lodi PV LLC and Lodi II PV LLC for separate 5 mw solar facilities on 30 acres of vacant land the company owns at 8999 Route 414.
The application seeks a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from sales tax on the purchase of equipment and supplies, an exemption from the mortgage recording tax, making the IDA the lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review, negotiating lease and leaseback agreements, and authorizing a public hearing. The IDA must conduct cost-benefit analysis on the project prior to the public hearing.
Electricity generated by the solar projects would be added to the New York State Electric & Gas grid.
In other news, the IDA solicited proposals for the "highest and best use" of the vacant Willard Psychiatric Center campus in Romulus. The board will consider a motion to hire a firm it has not yet identified.