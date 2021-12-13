CANANDAIGUA — City police and Ontario County sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who allegedly robbed the Chase Bank branch office Monday afternoon.
According to 911 dispatches, the robbery happened shortly after 2 p.m. Employees at the Main Street bank reported that two young black males passed a note to a teller, demanding $10,000, and got away with about $8,000.
The suspects ran up Main Street on foot and apparently got into a vehicle, which was reported speeding on Chapin Street — at approximately 50 mph — before going through a stop sign. The vehicle was heading west out of the city, and police in Monroe and Livingston counties were alerted.