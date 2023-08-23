CLYDE — Electric service at the Dollar General on Wayne Avenue was restored Monday, almost two months after a lightning strike dropped a transformer on the store’s HVAC unit and internet server, causing a fire.
It’s the first step in reopening the store, which has been closed since the June 27 blaze.
“It’ll be a few days before we open,” store Manager Ashley Hamilton said in a Facebook post shortly after the power came back on. “We still have to go through and check all dates of the products that are in store and make sure everything is safe before anyone is let in.”
A corporate email to the Times indicated that all of the store’s employees where shifted to nearby stores while the Clyde store was closed. About 10 people worked in the Clyde location.
Dollar General has been the main source for food in the village after its only supermarket was shuttered last year; village and town officials worried about the food hardship the fire created for those without transportation.
There is a Fastrac gas station and convenience store, but it has limited food choices. That’s why Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw and Hamilton said over the past eight weeks they made frequent phone calls to New York State Electric & Gas, which turned the power off after the fire, to see when it was going to be restored. They both noted the outside damage had been repaired, except for the Spectrum internet connection.
Galen Town Supervisor Steve Groat also called NYSEG, whose spokeswoman indicated Monday the company was waiting for an inspection to be done at the store to make sure that it was safe to restore power. Fremouw and village Code Enforcement Officer Tom Sawtelle said the inspection, which had been arranged by the municipality, was completed a month ago, but apparently that information didn’t get conveyed to NYSEG correctly.
Sawtelle said the inspector normally calls in their information to NYSEG, but the company’s spokeswoman, Shelby Cohen, said that NYSEG needs the paperwork faxed and that could possibly be where the confusion arose. The NYSEG crew that went to Dollar General on Monday did not see the necessary inspection sticker — so they called Sawtelle. He said the print on it got washed out after a month during which it rained a lot. However, Sawtelle said he had all of the information about the inspection; NYSEG was able to confirm it and turned on the power.
Still, Sawtelle said it should not have taken this long in a village where so many people depend on Dollar General for food. He noted that NYSEG had indicated they were coming last week to deal with the power issue, but no one showed up at the store.
“And, on Monday, they called me because they said there hadn’t been an inspection and there was no sticker,” he said, “but there has actually been an inspection and a sticker. NYSEG is the reason the power was off and the reason it didn’t get turned on sooner.”
Cohen said that some kind of miscommunication was responsible for the delay and that NYSEG did not delay the restoration intentionally.
“NYSEG has had many contacts with the Dollar General and others in Clyde about its service after a lightning strike resulted in a fire there,” she said in a statement issued just before he power was restored. “The store has internal equipment damage that must be repaired and inspected before we can restore service, to ensure the safety of the public. This has been explained on several occasions, to both store personnel and town officials, and they are aware of what must be done before a reconnect is possible.”
Sawtelle said there’s another hurdle that will have to be cleared before the store can reopen.
“Getting Spectrum there will be the next battle because the actual remaining damage is to the cable,” he said.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, spoke to Sawtelle after the power was restored. He said his office has a contact at Spectrum and will assist on that end, if needed.
Hamilton doesn’t think there will be a problem.
“I have a direct line to the people to replace the line. No need,” she said. “They’ve been waiting for power.”
Fremouw said he was happy there is light at the end of the tunnel and that people will once again have a local place to buy groceries.
Sawtelle agreed.
“It’s hard to eat out of a convenience store all of the time,” he said.