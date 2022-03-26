WILLIAMSON — As expected, two teenagers injured by gunfire Wednesday in this Wayne County town face felony charges.
State police announced the charges of assault, burglary and criminal use of a firearm against two 17-year-old suspects Friday afternoon. They remain at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following the incident at a multi-residential home on Pearsall Road.
On Thursday, two other suspects — ages 18 and 17 — were charged with those crimes. They were not injured during the incident.
Police said the four suspects got into the house about 5:30 p.m., leading to an exchange of gunfire with people inside. In addition to two of the suspects being shot, two people in the house were injured by gunfire.
All four were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. One has been released.
As of Friday afternoon, police had not disclosed the names of anyone involved.
While police described the incident as a burglary attempt that escalated into violence, they declined to speculate on a motive and said the investigation continues.
The two teens charged Friday were arraigned virtually, in Wayne County youth court, from their hospital rooms.