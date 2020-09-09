GENEVA — The fourth week of shoreline monitoring by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association volunteers found seven more confirmed Harmful Algal Blooms in the southern part of Seneca Lake.
On Monday, Aug. 31, seven blooms were identified from Caywood to Peach Orchard Point on the eastern shore in the south end of the lake and from just south of Long Point to Poplar Point on the western shore, also in the south end.
Week 3 saw two more blooms in the southeast portion of the lake. They were found Aug. 28 and were adjacent to blooms found in the prior week of monitoring.
“We have seen a lot of easterly and northerly winds, which may be why the southeast has been the hot spot for HABs so far,” said Bill Roege, HABs director for SLPWA. “Typically, the first week of September is when we first see widespread blooms, so this week is very likely to be busy.”
To keep up on the HABs monitoring, visit senecalake.org, SLPWA’s website.