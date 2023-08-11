PENN YAN — Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said two more people charged in a sex-trafficking case have pleaded guilty.
On Aug. 1, Casella said Micheleine Ridley pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A2 felony, and will be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison. She will be sentenced Sept. 26.
In addition, Casella said Richard Tallarida pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree criminal sexual act and will be sentenced to no more than four years in prison, along with 10 years of probation. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22.
Additionally, Casella said suspect Ashley Crandall was committed to the “custody of the director of mental health and hygiene” Monday after experts determined she is not competent to stand trial.
“Her case will be removed from the docket until such time as she is found to be competent,” he said.
Casella said that of the 18 charged, all but four have pleaded guilty related to the abuse of an underage girl for two years, which Casella has described as “unfathomable.”
Last month, Andrew Daugherty was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook after pleading guilty to felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking, and compelling prostitution.
Casella said Daugherty, Micheleine Ridley, and Ridley’s mother, Stephanie Ridley, were living in a home in Starkey where the alleged abuse took place. They are accused of recording other people engaging in sexual acts with the victim, and Daugherty is accused of producing child pornography with that footage.