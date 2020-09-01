SENECA FALLS — Two members of the recently-formed Citizens Advisory Committee looking into a Seneca Falls town manager have resigned after concerns were raised about them not being town residents.
And in one case, concerns also were raised about his employer.
Mark Benjamin of Lodi, director of community relations for Seneca Meadows Inc. said over the weekend that he has resigned from the 15-member committee announced Aug. 19. So did Josh Durso, a Seneca Falls native who currently lives in Brighton and news director of Fingerlakes1.com.
All 13 of the remaining members live in Seneca Falls.
Committee member Daniele Bonafiglia-Wirth, executive with BonaDent Dental Laboratories, said in an Aug. 26 email that the citizens advisory committee has been asked to study and make a recommendation on whether the town should have a full-time town manager or administrator.
“This committee will be charged with studying whether a town administrator can guide the Town Board at this crossroads in which we find ourselves and assist on immediate issues such as the Indian land claim, Seneca Meadows landfill, the status of del Lago Resort & Casino, the $10 million DRI grant, budget issues, infrastructure matters and more,” she said.
Noting that Benjamin lives in Lodi, she added “more importantly, however, his employer, Seneca Meadows, is currently suing the town of Seneca Falls.”
“Seneca Meadows has also been denied renewal of their annual operating permit due to repeated odor violations and has repeatedly threatened to withhold host community payments,” she wrote.
“Does a business that is suing us, fails to follow their agreements and threatens to withhold payments to our town deserve a seat at the table when determining the policies that will shape or community’s future? I think the answer is no.”
Bonafiglia-Wirth said the presence of any representative from Seneca Meadows on the committee would enable SMI to have influence and control over our community “in a manner that we, as residents, should not accept.” She asked that those who agreed with her that Benjamin’s participation on the committee would be a “serious conflict of interest,” to tell committee Chairman Gerald Macaluso and Supervisor Mike Ferrara and ask that they rescind their invitation to him.
Ferrara responded Aug. 28 with an email saying he saw Bonafiglia-Wirth’s email and that he had nothing to do with the volunteer list.
“Mr. Macaluso organized the committee. He is a volunteer, the committee members are volunteers. It is not my place to be involved with people who volunteer their time and talents. This is a committee that is non-binding. They are simply looking at the pros and cons of the manager position,” Ferrara said.
Macaluso said he received concerns from others even before to being made aware of Bonafiglia-Wirth’s concerns.
“I understand completely the concerns raised by Mrs. Wirth and others regarding the appointment of Mark Benjamin and Josh Durso to the town advisory committee on the study of a town manager,” he wrote.
Speaking on residency and employers, he said, “I had not fully taken into consideration the aforementioned issues when I was asking individuals to become members of the committee. I wanted a diversified membership as well as individuals who understood the needs of the Seneca Falls community and who wanted to contribute to its future well being. Mr. Benjamin and Mr. Durso both exemplified the aforementioned attributes.”
“Unfortunately, the described issues were creating a distraction to the implementation of the committee,” he said. He said Benjamin and Durso agreed to withdraw from the committee “because they did not want their presence to either take away from or disrupt the very important work the committee is about to embark on.”
“I am very appreciative of Mr. Benjamin’s and Mr. Durso’s understanding and sensitivity to these concerns,” Macaluso concluded.
Benjamin confirmed Monday that he has resigned from the committee.
“Chairman Macaluso and I put some good groundwork in leading up to now,” he said. “There continues to be much work to be done in our community down many other pathways to help support a safe, healthy and prosperous future or all. Moving forward, my hope is that courtesy, respect and good manners will also win the day.”
Durso said he spoke with Ferrara Saturday.
“I haven’t been covering the town as a beat in more than eight months and planned on taking at least another eight months to get through the committee schedule,” Durso said in an email. “That was really why I agreed to participate in the first place — along with the opportunity to give back to a community that gave me a home and a start.”
He said non-residency was an issue he raised at the start. “But there was an explanation provided that despite that, my voice would be worthwhile on the committee,” he said.
Other members of the committee are:
• Ann Sandroni, owner of the Downtown Deli and head of the Seneca Falls Business Association.
• Dawn Dyson, Town Board member.
• Rev. Leah Ntuala, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.
• Charles Cappellino, retired from ITT Goulds Pumps.
• Robert Markell, Finger Lakes Health.
• Robert McKeveny, retired Seneca Falls school superintendent.
• Fred Capozzi, retired Seneca Falls police chief.
• Samantha Prayne, resident.
• David Clark, resident.
• Steve Gleason, resident.
• Tara Montoney, resident.
Ferrara will serve as an ad hoc member.
Macaluso said he will not seek replacements for Benjamin or Durso and will go with a 13-member group.
The first meeting of the committee is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 18 either at the town Municipal Building or the Community Center.