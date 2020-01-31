ROSE — Two people in Rose were attacked by raccoons this week, but authorities don’t know if the two animals are rabid.
Veronica LaFave-Boughton, rabies coordinator for Wayne County Public Health, said one person who was attacked was treated for rabies because the raccoon ran away.
In a second attack, the raccoon was killed and the remains were taken to a state testing lab to determine if it was rabid, she said.
“We should know by (Friday) afternoon if it’s positive,” said LaFave-Boughton.
In the second case, the woman was not given medication, which involves a vaccination near the wound.
“Usually we only start it if they’re bit in the face” and thus close to the brain, she said, adding that people generally have seven to 10 days to get treatment if they are bit by a rabid animal.
She said there has been a bit of an uptick in confirmed animal rabies cases in Wayne County. In 2019, there were 12, including a horse in Lyons that developed rabies from the bite of a rabid raccoon.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, raccoons — along with foxes, skunks and bats — are considered a primary carrier of the rabies virus in the United States. They are called “rabies vector species.”
According to information on Wayne County Public Health’s website, rabies “is a potentially fatal viral disease that affects the nervous system. It is most commonly spread by a bite from an infected animal. All mammals are capable of being infected with rabies, but it is most often seen in wild mammals such as raccoons, skunk, fox, and bat with occasional spillover into other species. Domestic animals, like cats, dogs, ferrets and livestock can also get rabies if they are not protected by vaccination. Some animals almost never get rabies. These include wild rabbits, squirrels, opossum, chipmunks, rats, mice, guinea pigs, gerbils and hamsters.”
As for protecting yourself from animal bites that could prove rabid, said LaFave-Boughton, “the best thing to do is stay away from them.”
Some behavior that could indicate a rabid racoon, said the Humane Society includes a staggering gait; an animal seemingly oblivious to noise or nearby movement; erratic wandering; discharge from eyes or mouth; wet and matted hair on face; repeated high-pitch vocalization; and self-mutilation.
For more information about rabies, call Wayne County Public Health at (315) 946-5749.