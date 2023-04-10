GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department held a promotion ceremony Tuesday for Lt. John Van Savage and Sgt. Jay Bucklin. City Clerk Lori Guinan administered the oath of office.
Van Savage began his law enforcement career in 2008 with the Ontario County sheriff’s office (correctional division). He joined the GPD in 2011 as a road patrol officer and was assigned to the drug enforcement unit from 2013-16.
Chief Mike Passalacqua said Van Savage advanced to the rank of sergeant in 2022 and is highly experienced in many fields. He is a defensive tactics instructor, general topics instructor, on the crisis intervention team, and a member of the tactical warrant services.
At his new rank Van Savage will oversee the uniform division.
Bucklin began his law enforcement career with the Geneva PD in 2018.
“Sgt. Bucklin is a dedicated member of this agency who takes pride in all that he does,” Passalacqua said.
Passalacqua added that Bucklin, who is certified in several topics, is a member of the bicycle patrol, a commercial vehicle enforcement officer, and on the crisis intervention team. As a sergeant he is assigned to the uniform division as a road patrol supervisor.