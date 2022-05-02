GENEVA — The promotion of two city police officers were recognized during a ceremony Wednesday at the public safety building.
City Clerk Lori Guinan administered the oath of office for each.
Officer John VanSavage was promoted to sergeant in March; he is now supervising the road patrol. He began his law enforcement career with the Ontario County sheriff’s office (corrections division) in 2008 and was hired at the GPD in 2011, starting as a road patrol officer. VanSavage was assigned to the department’s drug enforcement unit from 2013-16.
He is a defensive tactics and general topics instructor, a crisis intervention team member, and works on tactical warrant services.
Det. Matt Colton was promoted to lieutenant on April 24; he will oversee the detective bureau. He began his career with the GPD in 2008 as a road patrol officer. Colton was promoted to detective in 2014, assigned to the family services unit. He moved to the detective bureau’s criminal division in 2019.
He has numerous trainings and certifications, including firearms instruction. In addition, he is department armorer, a digital forensic examiner, and Internet Crimes Against Children administrator, among other duties.
Colton served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2009-21. His last assignment was as a drill sergeant, traveling the country for basic training to soldiers.