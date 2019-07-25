LYONS — Two employees at the Wayne County 911 Center have been promoted to public safety dispatch supervisor.
The changes were effective July 12.
Greg DeWolf, 911 operations manager, said Matthew Bixby had been an interim supervisor since July 2017 while a senior supervisor was on military deployment. Bixby’s position was made permanent due to a new position created this year to achieve a number of priority goals.
Bixby, who has been with Wayne County 911 since 2015, has been placed on special assignment and will have the primary responsibility of coordinating a comprehensive quality assurance program.
“Matt is a bright individual and brings with him a strong quality assurance background from the private sector,” DeWolf said. “I am confident Matt will do a great job in his new role.”
Marc Taylor was promoted to interim supervisor until the senior supervisor returns from military duty. He will oversee operations on an assigned watch.
DeWolf said Taylor will be responsible for day-to-day staffing needs, personnel development, and general incident coordination. He will also be responsible for managing critical situations in order to facilitate the protection of life and property.
Taylor has been with Wayne County 911 since 2017. He is also an active volunteer assistant fire chief with the Lincoln Fire Department in the town of Ontario.
“Marc had an extensive background in supervision prior to coming to the 911 center,” DeWolf said. “We will benefit not only from his experience in private industry, but also from his training and leadership in the fire service.
“I believe both Matt and Marc are excellent additions to our supervisory team. They will effectively assist with leading our operation through the certain change that is ahead. I am proud of the individuals at the 911 center, all of which make us an effective public safety agency.”
