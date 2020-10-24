WATERLOO — Two public hearings, one on Local Law 2 of 2020 and the other on the 2021 town budget, will be held as part of Monday’s Town Board meeting in the Virginia Street highway garage.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. with the hearings.
Local Law 2 of 2020 would amend the town zoning map to allow certain commercial uses of land in a single-family residential zone within the town. The amendment would eliminate the current “landlocking” of commercial land bordering R-1 zoned land because access is denied by R-1 zoning regulations. The change would allow Seneca Meadows Inc. to build and use an access road on land it owns on the west side of Burgess Road to bring clay from Meadow View Mine to its landfill on Salcman Road in neighboring Seneca Falls.
The amendment also would open up access to commercial land along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on Routes 5&20 heading west.
During the regular portion of the meeting, the board will consider issuing mobile home park permits for another year, and declare itself the lead agency under the State Environmental Quality Review process for the South Pre-Emption Street water district project.