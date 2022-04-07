Two Republicans are vying for the chance to succeed Congressman John Katko in the reconfigured 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Ontario and Seneca counties — with Geneva and Seneca Falls part of the new-look district.
Mike Sigler, a legislator from Tompkins County, and Brandon Williams, a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer, have confirmed that they have submitted the necessary 1,250 signatures required to be placed on the June 28 primary ballot.
In fact, Sigler, who has gotten the endorsements from seven of the eight county GOP committees in the district, said in a press release Monday that he has submitted five times the necessary signatures.
“I just want to thank all of the volunteer Republican committee members who went out in the rain and snow and cold to get these signatures,” he said. “It’s the first step to getting on to the ballot. Without these committees I wouldn’t be in this race. They want to retain this seat, and believe I’m the person to do that.”
Williams, of Sennett, Cayuga County, told the The Citizen of Auburn he submitted about 2,500 signatures.
Williams has the state Conservative Party’s endorsement, guaranteeing a spot on the ballot in the general election in November.
The winner of the GOP primary faces a tough challenge in 22nd, which, after redistricting, now features a 50,000-vote enrollment advantage for Democrats. Republicans are contesting the districts created by state Democrats, and the matter is now before state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester.
Six Democrats have announced their candidacy: Francis Conole, Sam Roberts, Josh Riley, Chol Majok, Steven Holden, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, and Sarah Klee Hood. However, Spectrum News reported Wednesday that Holden will now run in the 24th District, which in its revised form leans heavily in favor of Republicans.