Two Seneca County juniors have been selected to attend the prestigious American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State July 2-8 at The College at Brockport.
Eve Jones, from Mynderse Academy, and Catherine Nearpass, from Romulus Central School, were selected to attend ALA Empire Girls State based on their scholastic standing, school and community activities. Each was interviewed and selected by two ALA units in Seneca County. Eve is sponsored by Kirk-Casey ALA #366 of Seneca Falls, while Catherine is sponsored by Manning-Lilla ALA #463 of Ovid.
As part of the premier ALA program, the juniors will study county and state government processes during this weeklong, nonpartisan political learning experience. ALA Girls State “citizens” come together from small towns, big cities, and rural areas to hold ALA Girls State elections, and their varied backgrounds set the stage for a week of spirited, experiential learning.
ALA Girls State attendees receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.
