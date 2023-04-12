WATERLOO — Seven of the 11 Seneca County Board of Supervisors members seeking reelection this November likely will face no opposition.
However, two others face a June 27 primary challenge.
Nominating petitions were filed last week with the county Board of Elections, and incumbent supervisors Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls and David Hayes of Romulus will need to overcome primary opposition to earn the Republican line in the November election.
Ferrara filed Republican and Conservative petitions for a second term. Frank Schmitter also filed Republican petitions.
Seneca Falls Democrats will select town office candidates at a caucus in July.
In Romulus, Hayes has filed Republican and Conservative petitions for a second term. Peter Jennings also filed Republican petitions, forcing a primary for the party nod.
Romulus Democrats select their candidates at a summer caucus.
Republican incumbents Mike Reynolds of Covert, Ernie Brownell of Junius, Joseph Borst of Ovid, Mike Rhinehart and Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls, and Mike Enslow and Bob Shipley of Waterloo will not face opposition in their reelection bids.
Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen filed Republican and Conservative petitions. Varick Democrats can select a candidate for supervisor and other positions at a caucus in July.
The board’s only Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, would need to be nominated at a party caucus in July. If he is, he will face a challenge from Town Board member Republican Lucas Latini.
Early voting for the primary starts June 17.
The terms of board members Don Trout of Waterloo, Jeff Trout of Fayette, and Beth Partee of Tyre are not up for reelection this year.